Tanishaa Mukerji opens up about her weight loss journey and hormonal changes: ‘Fat is very important for women’s health’

Tanishaa Mukerji, the Bollywood actor and younger sister of Kajol, recently opened up in an interview with The Male Feminist about her weight loss journey and the valuable lessons she's learned along the way. Tanishaa Mukerji opens up about hormones and the struggles of maintaining weight loss. (Instagram)

Tanishaa revealed, "I lost a lot of weight drastically in a very short period of time. Now, you can't maintain abs for women for a long time." She explained the underlying reason, saying, "Fat is very important in a woman's body. Fat creates estrogen production. A man can go down to about 14% body fat, but for women, that's very low." (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how fashion helped her overcome insecurities, shares admiration for Shraddha Kapoor’s style )

Tanishaa on hormonal changes and weight gain

She further opened up about the hormonal changes she experienced, emphasising how they impacted her weight. "In men's bodies, there is only one hormone, testosterone, but women have 36,000 hormones. We are baby producers," Tanishaa shared. She explained that after the intense weight loss for Neal N Nikki, her body went through fluctuations, and despite her consistent workout routine, her weight kept increasing. "My hormones went up and down after shooting for Neal N Nikki, and I started just putting on weight. It didn't matter how much I worked out; my weight kept increasing," she said.

‘Your body needs carbs’

Tanishaa also shared her experience with restrictive dieting, saying, "At that time, I didn't understand that you cannot be on a low-carb diet indefinitely because your brain needs carbs. Your body needs carbs." She admitted to going overboard with a no-carb, no-sugar diet and consuming protein shakes, which she now realises were not sustainable. "Your liver gets exhausted," she noted, emphasising the importance of learning to cleanse and detox.

On fitness, Tanishaa explained, "Workouts are to mould your body into a particular shape, but that is not going to make you lose weight." She revealed that this realisation led her to adopt yoga as a more holistic approach to wellness.