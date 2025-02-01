Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how fashion helped her overcome insecurities, shares admiration for Shraddha Kapoor’s style

Tamannaah Bhatia is an absolute fashionista, and there's no denying that. Whether she's draped in a stunning saree, rocking a pair of classic denims, or turning heads in a chic mini dress, the actor has an effortless way of making every outfit her own. But for her, fashion is much more than just wearing stylish clothes; it has been a journey of self-discovery, confidence, and personal empowerment. Tamannaah Bhatia argues that actors don't need to be fashion icons, highlighting the importance of authenticity in style.(Instagram)

In a recent conversation on The Masoom Minawala Show, Tamannaah reflected on how fashion played a crucial role in shaping her identity. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee and others stun on red carpet in glam outfits: Who wore what )

How Tamannaah uses fashion for self-discovery

Tamannaah reflected on her early years in the industry, admitting that it took her a long time to trust her own vision. She recalled how, in the beginning, she was influenced by others' opinions but gradually realised that self-expression was key to authenticity.

“I think I found a lot of myself through it. I also dealt with a lot of my insecurities through fashion. It also kind of helped me accept myself. It's a strange thing to say, but I feel it's very empowering actually — you know, fashion can be very empowering if you use it in the right way… every time I chose and used my own thoughts and ideas versus other people's, it cemented the thought that I was good enough over and over again,” she said.

Unlike the conventional notion that every actor must also be a fashion icon, Tamannaah believes that style should be an organic extension of one's personality. She acknowledges that in the Indian film industry, the pressure to be well-dressed at all times is intense. However, she feels that ‘not everyone needs to be a fashion icon’. We all have different skill sets, and unless fashion is something you genuinely enjoy, it shouldn't feel like an obligation, she explained.

“I love how Shraddha Kapoor dresses”

Tamannaah also praised Shraddha Kapoor's effortless style, admiring how she stays true to herself. “I love how Shraddha Kapoor dresses. I love the fact that she's so much in her skin. She'll wear a regular T-shirt and a pair of jeans and rock; that's so much personality,” she said.

Tamannaah explains that dressing up isn't just about following trends, it's about having fun and expressing different sides of herself. Some days, she finds herself drawn to street-style influences, embracing a hip-hop vibe with oversized fits and edgy accessories. On other days, she taps into her Sindhi roots, indulging in luxurious diamonds and bold animal prints. Even when she has to follow a dress code for an event, she doesn't see it as a restriction. Instead, she looks at it as an opportunity to experiment, play with different styles, and showcase her many moods.