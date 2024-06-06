Tanishaa Mukerji says constant comparisons with sister Kajol ‘do not bother her’: I got so much privilege

What Tanishaa said

In the interview, Tanishaa said, "These things don’t bother me. I can’t look at my sister and me and compare. I don’t even compare myself to other actors, why will I compare myself to my sister? Every actor and star has their own journey, that’s what I believe. And yes, my career was not as good as my sister, but she started when she was 16. I got so much privilege because she was in the industry. I thank her career for giving me whatever I needed. At the end of the day, I had a very comfortable career. I didn’t have to work. So from that aspect, I never compare. I think the world loves to keep comparing, I don’t live in that space.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

More details

She also added how Kajol takes on the role of her mother, while she and their mother, veteran actor Tanuja, are friendlier. “My mother and I are like friends and my sister is like my mother. She is like all our mothers. She is the strict one, full mummy,” she added.

Tanishaa Mukerji was one of the contestants on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 last year. Tanishaa made her debut with Sssshhh… in 2003, when Kajol was already an established star who had given hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Gupt: The Hidden Truth. She has also acted in films like Sarkar (2005) and Tango Charlie (2005) and appeared on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7.