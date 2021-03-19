Tanushree Dutta says her parents were told to 'be prepared for funeral' after her premature birth: 'Haven't shared this'
- Tanushree Dutta has narrated the 'near-death experiences' she's had in her life. She said that as a premature baby, her parents were told to prepare for a funeral.
Actor Tanushree Dutta has said that she has had several 'near-death experiences', which have made her a risk-taker, who lives life to the fullest. The actor said in an interview that when she was little, doctors told her parents to prepare for a funeral, because she had a serious illness.
Tanushree, on the occasion of her birthday on Friday, said that she wanted to reveal information about herself that she hadn't ever disclosed.
She said, "I was a premature baby, born in seven months. Just after my birth, I was diagnosed with severe jaundice and the doctors had given up, asking my parents to be prepared for a funeral. But as fate would have it, I lived and was a healthy baby."
Narrating more such near-death experiences, she said that she was once almost run over by a Mumbai local, after she and a friend attempted to cross the tracks on foot. "It was only for a minute or maybe even less, but my whole life flashed before me like a movie. It was like a message from beyond," she said.
On another occasion, Tanushree told a leading daily that she almost got into a road accident. Because of these incidents, she said that she has developed a 'deep and profound respect' for life.
Tanushree made headlines a couple of years ago, when she essentially put into motion the Indian #MeToo movement. She had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct on the sets of their 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. The actor took a step back from the film industry after the incident, but in recent weeks has since expressed a desire to make a comeback. She recently debuted her physical transformation in a social media post, reminding many of her fans of her heyday.
