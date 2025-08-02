Tara Sutaria responds to a question on whether she'd marry a foreigner: ‘I need simplicity and comfort’

Actor Tara Sutaria has reacted to a question on whether she would ever get married to a foreigner. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show, Tara called herself "very desi (very native)", adding that she would want "desipana (nativeness)". Currently, Tara is rumoured to be in a relationship with Veer Pahariya. Tara Sutaria made her debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019.

Tara Sutaria opens up about whether she'd marry a foreigner

Tara shared that she wants "simplicity and comfort" in her life. "I don't think so because I'm very desi actually and I need all this like desipana (nativeness). There's a certain chilled out thing that we have, whether it's food related, whether it's family related, there's a certain way of being here, and I enjoy that, so I would want that. I need simplicity and I need comfort," she said.

She said that she wants her partner to be aware of himself. "I need the person to know who they are. If you know who you are, everything else falls into place, I feel. Self-awareness, self-worth to a certain extent and having a sense of self as well are very important. Knowing who you are in essence and knowing your beliefs, what you stand for, what you don't stand for, what you will never stand for, what you could possibly change to stand for, all of these things are so important," she added.

About Tara's love life

Earlier, Tara dated Aadar Jain in 2019. They parted ways in 2023. Currently, she and Veer are reportedly in a relationship. Recently, they were seen together at an airport. Recently, Tara walked the ramp at the India Couture Week 2025. At the event, she and Veer blew kisses at each other.

More about Tara's career

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019) alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She has since starred in several films, including Marjaavaan, Tadap, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain Returns. She was last seen in the film Apurva (2023). Tara is yet to announce her next film.

She has starred in several music videos, including Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon and Pyaar Aata Hai with Ishaan Khatter.