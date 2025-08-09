Tehran Cast Guide: From John Abraham to Manushi Chhillar, who plays what in geopolitical action-thriller

Tehran is an upcoming geopolitical action thriller directed by Arun Gopalan. The film skipped the theatrical release and is all set for a direct OTT release on August 14 on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium). Tehran is inspired by true events set against the backdrop of the conflict between Israel and Iran. The film follows ACP Rajiv Kumar (John Abraham), who goes on a mission that draws the lines between patriotism and rebellion while he deals with international politics and espionage. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and others. John Abraham in Tehran

Ahead of the release of Tehran, know who plays what in the action thriller.

Tehran cast guide

John Abraham as ACP Rajiv Kumar

In Tehran, John Abraham will play ACP Rajiv Kumar. He is not a conventional patriot, but rather a man torn between duty and conscience. Rajiv deals with international espionage and the geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. He is caught in the crossfire of political agendas and is forced to change alliances while his own loyalties are questioned. His character is described as “A patriot on a mission to unfold this conspiracy or an officer gone rogue - which identity is ACp Rajiv going to choose?”

Manushi Chhillar as S.I. Divya Rana

In Tehran, Manushi Chhillar will play the role of S.I. Divya Rana. She is brave, determined, and committed to her words and duties. Divya has got everything she needs to serve the nation. By the poster of her, Manushi looks promising as S.I. Divya Rana. Her hair is short and she is holding a gun, hinting at several action sequences in the film.

Neeru Bajwa as Sheilaja

Neeru Bajwa will play the role of Sheilaja. She is a strong and morally strong figure who stands for her beliefs even in the face of adversity. Her role has been described as emotionally charged and complex, reflecting the film's exploration of global politics and personal convictions. This film is different from her usual work, where she is shown in an action thriller with a politically charged narrative.

Meanwhile, Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell, and Shobhna Yadav. Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma have written the film.

Catch Tehran on ZEE5, accessible via OTTplay Premium on August 14, 2025.