Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor film witnesses dip, earns just over 3 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 13, 2024 08:19 AM IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 4: The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over 30 crore in India within four days of its release. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. (Also Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3)

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

The film minted 6.7 crore on day one, 9.65 crore on day two and 10.75 crore on day three. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has likely minted 3.75 crore nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned 30.85 crore nett in India.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya puts all other futuristic films and shows to shame that entertained us or at least tried to keep us hooked to the world of robots and science. Remember Rajinikanth as Chitti? He was endearing and kept us intrigued each time he pulled off a stunt onscreen or did some mischief. He was genuinely funny! Rewind a little more and pick TV series Small Wonder or its desi version Karishma Ka Karishma, where a female robot lives with a family as their second child."

It added, "Those sitcoms actually made us laugh and how! Even Ra.One featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a video game protagonist was not this bad. But with Sifra playing a heavily programmed robot who can to catch the slightest of emotions on a human's face but bears no iota of common sense, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya fails to evoke any emotions or offer a wholesome experience."

About the film

In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. It opened in theatres to mixed reviews. The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The film released in theatres on February 9.

