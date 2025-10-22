Thamma box office analysis: Can Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film beat Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's records?

Thamma has started with a bang at the box office on Diwali. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer opened at ₹25 crore net in India on Tuesday. This is one of the biggest openings by a Hindi film this year, behind only Chhaava, War 2, and Sikandar, and ahead of Saiyaara, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par. This is a promising start, but it has already led to the inevitable question – can Thamma break the records set by its predecessors in the horror comedy genre? Thamma box office analysis: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna play vampires in the film.

How Thamma compares with Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Thamma earned ₹25 crore net domestically on its opening day. It is the highest opening day haul by an original horror comedy film in India, ahead of Stree ( ₹7.5 crore), Bhediya ( ₹7.5 crore), and Munjya ( ₹4 crore). The only two films to have done better were both sequels – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹35 crore) and Stree 2 ( ₹52 crore). As things stand, Thamma will see a dip in collections during the weekdays as the Diwali holiday ends, but should pick up pace again over the weekend, leading to a strong first week. But it needs the word of mouth to sustain if it aims to cross the ₹100-crore mark domestically in its extended six-day opening weekend.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was the big winner at the box office on Diwali last year.

Can Thamma beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in theatres last Diwali, earning ₹106 crore in its opening weekend, and extending that to ₹158 crore in its first week. The Kartik Aryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan-starrer continued to show some pace till its fourth week in theatres, ending up with a domestic haul of ₹260 crore by the time it ended its run. Thamma has the advantage of a longer first week, but it also faces the possibility of losing momentum over Wednesday and Thursday, which may affect its longterm run. However, given the positive word of mouth, the Ayushmann and Rashmika film has a chance to get close to Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s mark, if not surpass it.

Stree 2 – a bridge too far

But the other big Maddock Horror Comedy Universe hit – Stree 2 – is a bridge too far for Thamma, it seems. After a staggering opening day of ₹60 crore (including paid previews), Stree 2 racked up ₹180 crore in the first weekend, and ₹292 crore in the first week itself. The sensational hit maintained its hold for almost seven weeks. By the end of its run nearly three months after its release, Stree 2 had collected ₹598 crore net in India, the highest for any Hindi film ever. It was an exemplary performer overseas as well, minting $18 million in international territories. Both of these marks are virtually unattainable for Thamma.

Stree 2 remains the gold standard in Hindi horror comedy.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma stars Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as vampires. Part of the Maddock universe, the film also includes cameos by Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee, and also stars Paresh Rawal.