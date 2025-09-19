The Ba***ds of Bollywood ending explained: How Aryan Khan show introduces that jaw-dropping incest angle

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is making waves nationwide just a day after its release. While the meta humour, potshots at Bollywood, and some jokes on Aryan himself have been loved by the fans and viewers, what took many by surprise was the final episode, which introduces a huge plot twist. Sahher Bambba in a still from The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR THE BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD AHEAD!

The Ba***ds of Bollywood plot

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is the story of newcomer Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), who has tasted success with his first hit and is now a sought-after star. After he signs a Karan Johar film opposite debutante Karishma Talwar (Sahher Bambba), her superstar father, Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol) tries every scheme to get Aasman dropped from the project. His initial reasoning is that he wants his daughter to be launched with a star. However, episode 7 reveals Ajay's real intention.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood ending explained

In episode 7, Aasmaan and Karishma, having fallen in love, plan to elope and inform Aasmaan's mom, Neeta (Mona Singh). Ajay shows up at the venue to spoil the party. As the two trade punches, Neeta arrives and stops them, tearfully informing Aasmaan that Ajay is his father, which makes Karishma his half-sister. A flashback shows how Neeta and Ajay came close while filming Sailaab together 26 years ago, when Ajay was a young star and Neeta a backup dancer.

This Game of Thrones-esque twist means that Karishma and Aasman's planned wedding does not go forward, and the two decide to stay friends. Parallelly, Freddi Sodahwallah, a film producer who has a history with both Ajay and Aasmaan, also discovers their secret and plans to use it to his benefit.

All about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Created and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is co-written and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The show also stars Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Divik Sharma. It is currently streaming on Netflix.