‘The bar is in hell’ but Reddit is impressed as Shanaya Kapoor finally gets her Bollywood debut with Tu Yaa Main

After years of being the ‘next nepo kid’ in line for a Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor finally got an opportunity to show her acting skills to the world. An announcement teaser for her film with Bejoy Nambiar, titled Tu Yaa Main, was released on Tuesday, and the internet has collectively declared it ‘not bad’. Shanaya Kapoor will play an influencer in survival thriller Tu Yaa Main.

Tu Yaa Main announcement teaser

The movie will also star Adarsh Gourav. They play social media influencers trying to escape a man-eating crocodile in the survial thriller. The teaser-- in true Bejoy Nambia style--is electric, gorgeous to look at and sounds great too. Like always, he brought back an old Hindi hit Chori Chori Yoon Jab from Sunny Deol and Neelam's Paap Ki Duniya, giving it a cool new vibe.

What is Reddit saying about Shanaya?

But naturally, it was Shanaya who got the most attention, thanks to the long wait she had to go through to have a teaser release of her own film. Reddit was specially surprised by her screen presence. Most blamed it on how her cousin Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan have dropped the bar to floor for nepo kids after their latest release, Nadaaniyan.

“At the moment I believe anyone can do better than Khushi Kapoor,” read a comment. “How the bar has slipped to bare minimum. We have no choice but to choose and compare between dull, mid to so-so,” said another person in a reply.

“This is so funny. Shanaya’s timing so good Khushi has set the bar so freaking low that even if she do mid people gonna find it good,” commented another person. “Khushi kapoor sacrificed herself so shanaya can shine,” read a comment. “Ngl I liked the small snippet or whateva it is. And I don't wanna jump the gun yet. But I don't hate her in this,” confessed a person.

“Just this couple of minutes of her performance did give me hopes. I know the bar is in hell, and after the likes of khushi janhavi sara ananyaa agastya and ibrahim, even if Shanaya turns out to give a bare minimum, just average performance- she’s gonna take over the internet claiming to be the “best nepo product”. Funny how debuting last has now turned into her favour.”

Tu Yaa Main is produced by Anand L Rai and will release on Valentine's Day next year. Shanaya is also currently shooting for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Vikrant Massey.