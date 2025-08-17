The Bengal Files creates buzz: Stream 5 other real-life incidents based movies on OTT

The Bengal Files is the third film in Vivek Agnihotri's ‘Files Trilogy.’ The other two movies are: The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. Both these films faced objection and several issues but were ultimately released. Likewise, The Bengal Files also created a buzz and the trailer shows the film is all set to focus on the real-life events of the Direct Action Day, the 1946 Calcutta Killings, and the Noakhali riots. This film aims to uncover the 'most brutal chapter' of Indian history. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files will hit theaters on September 5, 2025. Ahead of the release, stream other 5 gripping movies which are based on real-life incidents on OTTplay Premium! Mithun Chakraborty in The Bengal Files

5 real-life incidents based movies to watch

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files shows the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990. The story revolves around Krishna Pandit, a JNU student, who uncovers the truth about the events surrounding his parents' deaths and emigration after the death of his grandfather. This film contrasts Krishna's early beliefs, influenced by a professor who supported the "Azadi" movement, with the reality of exile and the experiences of those who suffer. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, and others.

The Tashkent Files

The Tashkent Files is a political thriller that explores the mysterious death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Journalist Ragini receives a secret document that questions about the official narrative of Shastri's death as a heart attack. The film stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, Mithun Chakraborty, and others.

The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report is another political drama film based on the Godhra train burning incident, where 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks were killed in a fire on the Sabarmati Express. The plot focuses on two journalists who investigate whether it was an accident or a conspiracy. It stars Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna.

Costao

Costao is a biographical crime drama that revolves around the life of Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer in Goa during the 1990s. The story revolves around his fight against a powerful gold smuggling syndicate, his not give-up attitude until he gets justice while dealing with personal and professional adversity. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Costao in the film.

Hotel Mumbai

Hotel Mumbai is follows the true story of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, specifically the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel siege. The film narrates the staff and guests as they fight for survival during four days of terrorist attacks. The cast includes Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, and others.