The Diplomat box office collection day 2: John Abraham-starrer yet to cross 10 crore, mints less than Chhaava

The Diplomat box office collection day 2: John Abraham's latest film released in theatres on Friday with minimum buzz and promotions. The political thriller is doing well at the box office but did not show much improvement on its second day of release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, The Diplomat has collected ₹ 4.35 crore on Saturday, as per early estimates. (Also read: John Abraham says he’s never felt more safe in India: ‘Probably, I come from a minority that no one has a problem with’) John Abraham is a still from The Diplomat.

The Diplomat box office collection

Will The Diplomat from the positive reviews upon release? So far, the collections have not shown much improvement from the opening day figures, which stood at ₹4 crore. The overall collections of the film now stand at ₹8.35 crore.

In comparison, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has outperformed The Diplomat at the box office even on its 30th day of release. The historical biopic drama continues to be a threat even after a month of release. As per Sacnilk.com, Chhaava minted ₹6.92 crore on its 5th Saturday. The overall collections of Chhaava now stand at ₹553.67 crore.

The Diplomat review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of The Diplomat reads, “Among the performances, Sadia easily stands out with a meaty role. She’s able to emote the pain and fear of Uzma well on screen, and fits the bill. Revathy as late former Indian External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has limited screen time, but makes big impact. Sharib has nothing much to do. Jagjeet Sandhu is pretty bang on as the abusive Tahir. Kumud Mishra as advocate NM Sayyed is pleasant to watch, like always.”

Directed by Shivam Nair (of Naam Shabana fame) and also starring Sadia Khateeb, the film is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad. She was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey trapped by a Pakistani man. She revealed she was made to marry at gunpoint and abused after she visited him in his country.