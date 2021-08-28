The Empire: Dino Morea denies being influenced by Ranveer Singh's Khilji, says 'I have tried to introduce my madness'

Actor Dino Morea, who recently essayed the role of Muhammad Shaybani Khan in the web show The Empire, has denied being influenced by actor Ranveer Singh character Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. He also said that he tried to introduce his 'madness through Shaybani Khan'.

The Empire is an eight-episode long show based on the novel Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. It has been directed by Mitakshara Kumar. In the show, Dino is the antagonist, Kunal Kapoor essays the role of Babur, Shabana Azmi is seen as Aisan Daulat Begum, Drashti Dhami plays Khanzada Begum and Aditya Seal essays the role of Humayun. The show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Dino Morea said, “If you compare me to someone who has done a fantastic job then chalo theek hai. I’m okay with it. Because Ranveer has done a fantastic job as Khilji. I have not been influenced by what he did as Khilji. I have tried to introduce my madness through Shaybani Khan. So I am ok with the comparison as long as it is to the best. Don't compare me with anything else but the best."

In its review of The Empire, Hindustan Times wrote about him, "Dino Morea, who plays the villainous Muhammad Shaybani Khan like a cross between Jared Leto’s Joker and Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji. In one scene, he’s shown carving a carcass, and honestly, if he’d suddenly turned into a cannibal and eaten one of his henchmen, I wouldn’t have batted an eyelid. That’s the level of otherisation on display here. His first ‘confrontation’ with Babur is so dramatically inert that it’s like watching blades of grass swaying in the breeze."

In an interview with news agency PTI, Dino said he loved the opportunity to play Muhammad Shaybani Khan in the show. To get into the skin of his character, the actor said he studied the characteristics of black panthers.

“We have just heard about a warrior and a barbarian... Was he emotional? Was he not emotional? Was he cold-blooded? We had to induce all that to make the character believable. I looked at the characteristics of a black panther, like how he is cunning, smart, savage, and beautiful to look at."

Also Read | The Empire review: Horrendous Hotstar show rips off Game of Thrones, apes Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The actor made his debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi in 1999. He has done films like Raaz, Gunaah, Baaz: A Bird in Danger, Chehraa, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee. The actor's last full-fledged role was Pyaar Impossible! in 2010. The actor featured in OTT shows such as Mentalhood, Hostages and Tandav.