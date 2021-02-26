The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra turns a singer, shares new song Matlabi Yariyan
- Parineeti Chopra shared a new song - Matlabi Yariyan - from her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. The actor has sung the soulful ballad. Watch here.
Actor Parineeti Chopra on Friday shared a new song from her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. Titled Matlabi Yariyan, the song has been sung by Parineeti herself.
Tweeting about it, Parineeti wrote: "Still cant believe I get to sing." A tweet before that said: "Ending a 1.5 year journey with this .. Sang this song for the film .. go check it out .. AND .. #TheGirlOnTheTrain is yours now."
The video shows Parineeti's character reaching a breaking point after a betrayal in love. She is seeing roaming the streets of a megapolis, alone with a bottle in hand.
Parineeti has sung the soulful ballad well and brought out the helplessness of the character as she slips into an abyss.
Earlier this month, Netflix India dropped a gripping and suspense-filled trailer of the much-awaited Hindi language mystery thriller film 'The Girl on the Train'. Parineeti, who plays the lead, essays the role of an amnesia (memory loss) patient in the film.
The one-minute fifty-five seconds trailer begins with a close-up of London where one can see moving trains. The frame then captures Mira Kapoor (Parineeti) who travels through a local train each day and sees Aditi Rao Hydari. On watching her every day, Mira develops a connection with the distant stranger.
The video then shows Mira in a tragic car accident with her husband, just before they were about to start their family by welcoming a baby. On seeing Aditi living her past life, Mira goes through a line of emotions, including jealousy and self-pity. The clip then cuts to a shot when she follows Aditi through a forest, post which she is found dead in the forest.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did
Talking about the film and her character, Parineeti said in an interview to PTI, "With her, no two scenes are the same. She has a new problem in every scene, has a different relationship with every character in the film. Depending on who is standing opposite me, I was a different person. That was so exciting because I felt like I was playing five girls in one. There are layers of alcoholism, being mentally messed up."
The Girl on the Train is an official adaptation of actor Emily Blunt's Hollywood flick that was released back in 2016. Besides Parineeti, Aditi and Kirti, the movie also stars Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta Vatsal Seth and others. It is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and premieres on Netflix on February 26.
(With ANI inputs)
