The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 1: Vipul Amrutlal Shah film opens at over ₹4.6 cr; nearly half of prequel

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond box office collection day 1: Despite being embroiled in a row for weeks, the Kamakhya Narayan Singh film performed quite well in India on Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film opened in theatres on Saturday at over ₹4.6 crore nett. The movie was able to be released after the Kerala High Court lifted its ban. The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 1: A still from the film.

The Kerala Story 2 box office According to the report, on day one, the film earned ₹4.65 crore nett in India as per early estimates. It had a total of 3716 shows and 10.2% occupancy. The film's prequel, The Kerala Story, earned ₹8.03 crore on day one of its release. Directed by Sudipto Sen, it released in theatres in 2023.

HT review of The Kerala Story 2 The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Performance-wise, the girls, Ulka, Aishwarya and Aditi, combined with their respective perpetrators, deliver exactly as the makers wished. The music by Mannan Shaah and Rahul Suhaas doesn't contribute much here. The background score, again by Mannan, is deafening, to say the least."

"Overall, The Kerala Story 2 is less a film and more a thesis delivered at high decibel. It is not interested in complexity. Instead, it chooses caricatures and alarm. Whether one agrees with its politics or not, what is undeniable is that nuance is sacrificed at the altar of impact. And when outrage becomes the aim, the medium suffers as much as the message," it further read.

The Kerala Story 2 row Since the release of the trailer, the sequel received strong reactions from all corners. While several users have criticised the film and called it "propaganda," the makers continue to say that the story is based on researched real-life incidents. After a legal battle, the film saw the light of day.

The Kerala High Court Division Bench on Friday lifted the stay on the release of the film. The High Court Division Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed the interim order passed by Single Bench Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, which stayed the release for 15 days.