The Kerala Story 2 actor Sumit Gahlawat reacts to people calling film ‘propaganda’: ‘Jo jiska mann kare woh bole’

On late Friday evening, the Kerala High Court lifted the ban on The Kerala Story 2. The film is the sequel to the National Award-winning The Kerala Story, that released in 2023. It follows the lives of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

He added, "Sabko haq hai bolne ka individually. Main bhi kayi chize bolta hu, woh shayadse kisi aur ko pasand naa aaye. As an actor, woh thoda bura lagta hai, baaki jo jiska mann kare woh bole (Everyone has the right to speak. I also say many things, which maybe someone else doesn't like. As an actor, that seems a bit bad, but otherwise, whatever people want to say, they can)."

Sumit said, "As an actor, thoda bura lagta hai ki acting ki baat kam ho rahi hai, actors ki baat kam ho rahi hai. Waha pe lagta hai ke bahot mehnat ki hai, toh koi acting ke baat kare toh zyada achcha lag hai (As an actor, I feel a little bad that talks about actors and acting is happening less. A lot of hard work has been put in, so it feels better when someone talks about acting)."

Actor Sumit Gahlawat, who stars as Salim in The Kerala Story 2 , has reacted to people calling the film propaganda. Speaking with The Free Press Journal said that everyone has the right to voice their opinion. He added that, as an actor, he feels bad that his work isn't being talked about.

Since the release of the trailer, the sequel has received strong reactions from all corners. While several users have criticised the film and called it "propaganda," the makers continue to say that the story is based on researched real-life incidents. The film also stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Arjan Singh Aujla, and Yuktam Kholsa.

What film's producer said Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke about the controversy around the release and urged people to watch the film before forming an opinion. Speaking to ANI, Vipul said there was a "misunderstanding" about the film's intent. He said some people believed the makers wanted to show Kerala and its people in a bad way, which led them to approach the court.

Explaining his stand, he said, "Some people had a misunderstanding that we want to show Kerala in a bad light. Or we want to show the people of Kerala in the wrong way. And that's why they went to the court. One court gave a stay, and the higher court vacated the stay. Those people who went there are victims of a misunderstanding."

"I don't want to talk about them any further. But through you, I want to tell the people of Kerala that you must watch this film. Our film does not show Kerala in a bad light. Nor does it talk bad about the people of Kerala. This is just an individual incident that happened in Kerala. And we have shown it in a dramatic version in the film," he added.