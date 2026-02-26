The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court considers appeal against order putting on hold film's release
A bench of the Kerala High Court observed that the pleas opposing the film's certification were in the nature of a public interest litigation.
A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday considered an appeal against its single judge order putting on hold for 15 days the release of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond film. As reported by news agency PTI, the court had a late evening hearing.
What is Kerala High Court's recent say about The Kerala Story 2
A bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan observed that the pleas opposing the film's certification were in the nature of a public interest litigation and questioned how the single judge could hear it. Hours after the single judge stayed the film's release, the producers moved an appeal, and the hearing in that by the division bench began from 8 pm.
The producers claimed that the film does not harm or denigrate the state of Kerala or any religious community. Appearing for the producers, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul told the court that even the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) found that there was nothing in the film which denigrates the state. "The film only portrays a social evil," he contended.
What the Kerala High Court said earlier
Earlier in the day, the court stayed the release of the film, saying that prima facie there was a manifest non-application of mind to the requirements of law by the CBFC. The court also noted that "the possibility of communal disharmony or denigration of a community is prima facie involved in the movie," and that its release without scrutiny by higher authorities would be legally improper.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas further observed that the content of the film's teaser has "a prima facie potential to distort public perception and disturb communal harmony." Therefore, the court said, it may be necessary to carry out "a comprehensive assessment of the film to identify the existence of sensitive thematic content, including its treatment of interfaith dynamics and visual presentation," as required under the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.
About The Kerala Story 2
The film, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, was scheduled for release on February 27. The Kerala Story 2 is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.
The trailer of the upcoming film has sparked polarising reactions. The makers of The Kerala Story 2 released the trailer of the sequel recently, which showcased how Hindu women were trapped by the Islamic men in the name of love. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.
