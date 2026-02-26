The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court considers appeal against order putting on hold film's release

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday considered an appeal against its single judge order putting on hold for 15 days the release of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond film. As reported by news agency PTI, the court had a late evening hearing. The Kerala Story 2 has been directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

What is Kerala High Court's recent say about The Kerala Story 2 A bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan observed that the pleas opposing the film's certification were in the nature of a public interest litigation and questioned how the single judge could hear it. Hours after the single judge stayed the film's release, the producers moved an appeal, and the hearing in that by the division bench began from 8 pm.

The producers claimed that the film does not harm or denigrate the state of Kerala or any religious community. Appearing for the producers, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul told the court that even the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) found that there was nothing in the film which denigrates the state. "The film only portrays a social evil," he contended.

What the Kerala High Court said earlier Earlier in the day, the court stayed the release of the film, saying that prima facie there was a manifest non-application of mind to the requirements of law by the CBFC. The court also noted that "the possibility of communal disharmony or denigration of a community is prima facie involved in the movie," and that its release without scrutiny by higher authorities would be legally improper.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas further observed that the content of the film's teaser has "a prima facie potential to distort public perception and disturb communal harmony." Therefore, the court said, it may be necessary to carry out "a comprehensive assessment of the film to identify the existence of sensitive thematic content, including its treatment of interfaith dynamics and visual presentation," as required under the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.