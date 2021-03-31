Things are looking up and I feel good: Nakul Roshan Sahdev

Actor Nakul Roshan Sahdev best remembered for his roles in ‘Gully Boy,’ ‘Love Lust Confusion,’ is elated with the rave reviews that his latest release is getting.

“I have been through a tough time as many of my projects didn’t see the light of day. But now things are looking up and I feel better. When I shifted to Mumbai for a two-year acting course, I knew this is what I want to take up as a profession. I took up the job of assistant casting director and assisted for films like ‘Game’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ Then I got my first show ‘Ishaan’ followed by Nagesh Kuknoor’s ‘Mod’ and the rest is history,” said the young actor.

Currently,seen playing a fun role in ‘Pagglait’. Sahdev remembers his audition for ‘Gully Boy’. “When I auditioned for this film, I so wanted to do this part. I ruined the audition in the first go but all thanks to Zoya (Akhtar) she gave me a second chance and thankfully I landed the role of Salman in ‘Gully Boy’. Also, the selection for ‘Pagglait’ came as a surprise and now I feel it’s finally happening for me in terms of good roles which I am getting.”

Nakul shot for this film in Lucknow and had to face an unpleasant incident, “Oh yes, it was a weird day. While returning to my hotel after midnight, I lost my way and two bikers came to my rescue and guided me. They asked me to sit on their bike as they would drop me. And as soon as they reached a secluded place, they pointed a gun at me and asked for my phone and wallet. It was a scary incident. They took all my cash but left my phone. It was surely a day to remember and one of my memories of Lucknow. And I have learnt my lesson now,” he said (with a laugh).

Soon, Nakul will be seen in Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy-starrer, ‘Candy’, as well as in a lead role for the film ‘Farrey.’