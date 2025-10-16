This ad featuring Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol and Sreeleela has a budget that is higher than Chhaava, Stree 2 and Saiyaara

Actors Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela, and Bobby Deol will star in one of the most expensive ad campaigns ever made in India. The three stars will come together for an ad for Ching’s Desi Chinese. This advertisement will be directed by Atlee, who helmed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela and Bobby Deol will star in an ad together.

One of the most expensive ad campaigns

According to an independent industry source, “The ad campaign for Ching’s Desi Chinese, featuring Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol and Sreeleela directed by Atlee, is being made on a massive budget of around ₹150 crore. This alone makes it one of the biggest ad campaigns ever executed, featuring celebrated stars and a huge budget.” The ad is yet to be released.

Bigger budget than full-length films

The budget of around ₹150 crore makes the ad even more expensive than several recent full-length feature films made in Bollywood. Take, for example, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which is budgeted at ₹130 crore. The biographical drama went to become a blockbuster and collected over ₹600 crore in India. The ad is also expensive than films like Raid 2 ( ₹120 crore), Stree 2 ( ₹60 crore) and Saiyaara ( ₹45 crore).

Ranveer has appeared in several ads for Ching’s Desi Chinese, one of which was a short film directed by Rohit Shetty. Then there was also an Instant Noodles ad that featured Ranveer Singh and Tamannah Bhatia.

On the work front, fans will see Ranveer in his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The lyrical video of the title track of the film was released on October 16, earning positive reactions. It is set to hit theatres on December 5. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff among others.