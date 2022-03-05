This Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan will be heard in Bridgerton season two

As the second season premiere date of the Netflix period drama Bridgerton nears, the streaming platform has revealed that the show's new season will feature a cover version of a famous Bollywood song. The show is going to include an orchestra cover of the title track from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The cover has been composed by Kris Bowers. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty channels Shah Rukh Khan, recreates K3G's helicopter scene. Watch)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of its time, earning over ₹136 crore at the box office when it released in 2001. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. The film's title track, which will be recreated in Bridgerton, was originally composed by Jatin-Lalit with the lyrics penned by Sameer. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Apart from this, the upcoming season will also feature a cover version of songs including Nirvana's Stay Away, Madonna's Material Girl, Rihanna's Diamonds, Robyn's Dancing on my own, Alanis Morissette's You Oughta know, Harry Styles' Sign of the times, Calvin Harris' How Deep is your love and Miley Cyrus' Wrecking Ball.

Speaking about these covers, showrunner Chris Van Dusen stated that there is a method to the madness, according to E! News. He said, "I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn't be more thrilled about our musical playlist."

The series' music supervisor Justin Kamps said he is "excited for everyone to hear these songs," because even though they may be "huge songs that everyone knows," an instrumental version "breathes new life and brings them to a new audience."

The first season of Bridgerton was also filled with classical covers of modern-day hits including Maroon 5's Girls Like You, Shawn Mendes In My Blood, Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams, among several others.

Set in the Regency Era, the show follows the Bridgerton siblings navigating the London society in search of love and companionship. The teaser of the upcoming season was unveiled on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Bridgerton season two, which will premiere on March 25, is based on Julia Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second in her best-selling Bridgerton series.

(With ANI inputs)

