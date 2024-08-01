Throwback: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan share a laugh; Juhi Chawla looks ethereal at this 1994 music launch event. Watch

Music launches used to be quite a starry affair back in the 1990s. A video from the music launch event of Sawan Kumar's 1994 romantic film Chaand Kaa Tukdaa, starring Salman Khan and Sridevi, has now resurfaced on social media. (Also Read: What's different about Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan? Karisma Kapoor reveals) Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and Juhi Chawla at Chaand Ka Tukda music launch in 1994

Who all attended?

The video starts with Kajol entering the event with her mother and veteran actor Tanuja. She wore a white top while her mother chose a red and gold salwar suit for the occasion. Juhi Chawla was there too, looking ethereal in a white salwar suit with matching dupatta, and flashing her million dollar smile. The leading lady, Sridevi, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Lead actor Salman Khan was in the spotlight. He wore a black coat over a grey t-shirt and was seen sharing a candid laugh with Saif Ali Khan, who was dressed in an all-white suit with a colourful tie. Saif and Salman later shared the screen space in two 1999 hits – David Dhawan's comedy Biwi No 1 and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Hum Saath - Saath Hain.

Along with Salman, other cast members such as Anupam Kher and Shatrughan Sinha can also be spotted in the video. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle launched the music of the film, and flashed the cassettes along with the rest of the team as photographers clicked their pictures.

About Chaand Kaa Tukdaa

Chaand Kaa Tukdaa, which also featured Raza Murad and Mehmood, revolved around Salman's character of a rich heir who, as per his late mother's last wish, marries a girl (Sridevi), who turns out to be pawn of the villains who killed Salman's billionaire father and are now after his wealth.

Salman and Sridevi also shared the screen space in Debaloy Dey's 1993 fantasy Chandra Mukhi. Days before Sridevi died in 2018, Salman had presented her an award on stage and said, "Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay (Kumar), we have all done many films. Aamir may have done about 50 films – he has a lot of time, as he does only one film per year; Shah Rukh may have done more than 100 films. Put together, we may have all done about 250-275 films. But there is one legend who is very talented, dedicated, hardworking and professional. She completed 300 films, after starting her career as a child artiste. Our work cannot even be compared to this legend – she is none other than Sridevi!"