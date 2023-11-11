Tiger 3 advance booking: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's spy thriller set to be the highest Diwali day opener with 19 cr

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller Tiger 3 is all set for a record-breaking opening tomorrow. The latest instalment of the YRF Spy Universe will register the biggest collection for any film on Diwali day, as per the advance tickets sale reported by Sacnilk. (Also Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan requests fans not to share spoilers online tomorrow, calls film a ‘Diwali gift’) Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3

Tiger 3 ticket sales

Tiger 3 has sold 2.43 tickets as part of its advance sales. These include ₹1.96 lakh in PVR INOX multiplexes and 47,000 in Cinepolis. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh says with its pre-sales across both multiplexes and single screens, Tiger 3 is all set to mark the biggest opening on Diwali day.

He also posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Day 2 (Monday) of Tiger 3 has already sold 1.03 lakh tickets as part of advance sales. These include 84,000 in PVR INOX multiplexes and 19,000 in Cinepolis. Thus, Tiger 3's momentum is likely to continue after the opening day.

Tiger 3 advance gross

As per Sacnilk, Tiger 3 has already made ₹19 crore on the opening day itself from advance sales. Out of these, more than ₹18 crore are from the Hindi version, while the Tamil and Telugu versions make for about ₹80 lakh. This would make Tiger 3 the biggest opener in the history of Diwali day.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third part of the franchise that started with Kabir Khan's 2012 spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman and Katrina as superspies Tiger and Zoya. It was followed by Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

It also stars Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist, along with Revathy. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are likely to make cameos as Pathaan and Kabir (from Sidharth Anand's 2019 film War) respectively, leading to a major casting coup.

