Tiger 3 box office collection Day 3: Salman Khan film sees a drop, estimated to earn 42 crore on Tuesday

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 released to a massive opening at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy-thriller released on Diwali. On its second day itself, Tiger 3 has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. According to a report on sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is now estimated to earn ₹42.50 crore on Day 3 in India as per early estimates. (Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film crosses ₹100 crore mark, performs better than Jawan)

Tiger 3 sees drop in box office figures

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has now minted around ₹42.50 crore on day 3 according to early estimates, which marks as a drop from its Day 1 and Day 2 figures. It grossed ₹44.5 crore on Day 1 and ₹ 59 crore on Day 2. The total collections stood at ₹ 103.50 crores after two days. Now, with the Day 3 collections, the overall collection now stands at ₹146 crores. The figures show a dip in the collections, whereas the report states that Tiger 3 had an overall 30.93% Hindi occupancy so far on Tuesday, November 14.

More details

Tiger 3 is sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and a part of the studio's spy universe. The spy thriller also marks the return of Katrina Kaif as Zoya while Emraan Hashmi joins the franchise as the lead antagonist. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War and Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan have cameos in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Shridhar Raghavan's screenplay is the big plus for Tiger 3 and massy dialogues by Anckur Chaudhry enhance it. There are some clever one-liners and comic punches in the most intense scenes or in-between a fight, and that leave you in splits. Capturing the beautiful locales in its full glory, Anay Goswamy's cinematography stands out though Rameshwar S. Bhagat fails to create a similar magic on the editing table as some portions look very patchy and disjointed. At two hour 36 minutes, Tiger 3 might turn to be a snoozefest at some places, but fret not, the sounds of bombs and gunshots are aplenty to keep you awake."

