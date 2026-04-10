Tiger Shroff sells Pune flat for 8.87 crore, makes 18%+ gains

Tiger Shroff has sold a residential property in Pune's Hadapsar for a total of ₹8.87 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Shroff purchased the property in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore, which means a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, Zapkey said.

Pune real estate news: Tiger Shroff has sold a residential property in Pune's Hadapsar for a total of ₹ 8.87 crore.(PTI)

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Tiger Shroff has sold a residential property in Pune’s Hadapsar for ₹8.87 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The actor had purchased the property in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore, translating into a gross return on investment (ROI) of 18.3%, the data showed.

The property is located in the Yoo Pune building by Panchshil Realty and was sold along with three parking spaces, according to the documents.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff buys property in Pune for ₹7.5 crore; leases it immediately for ₹3.5 lakh per month

The apartment measures 4,249 sq ft and was sold at a per-sq-ft price of ₹20,891, Zapkey said.

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{{^usCountry}} The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹62 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transaction was registered on March 31, 2026, for which a stamp duty of over ₹62 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the documents, the apartment was sold to a company named Cherise (India) Private Limited. The property was earlier rented by Tiger Shroff to the same company, Cherise (India), for a monthly rent of ₹3.5 lakh for a period of five years, Zapkey said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the documents, the apartment was sold to a company named Cherise (India) Private Limited. The property was earlier rented by Tiger Shroff to the same company, Cherise (India), for a monthly rent of ₹3.5 lakh for a period of five years, Zapkey said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tiger Shroff could not be reached for a comment. An email query has been sent to Cherise (India) Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tiger Shroff could not be reached for a comment. An email query has been sent to Cherise (India) Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tiger Shroff is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Tiger has built his own identity in Bollywood, focusing on stunts, athleticism, and dance. He’s also widely followed for his fitness routines and martial arts training. Tiger Shroff has starred in both the teen drama Student of the Year 2 and the action thriller War. Bollywood stars who have sold properties in the recent past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tiger Shroff is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Tiger has built his own identity in Bollywood, focusing on stunts, athleticism, and dance. He’s also widely followed for his fitness routines and martial arts training. Tiger Shroff has starred in both the teen drama Student of the Year 2 and the action thriller War. Bollywood stars who have sold properties in the recent past {{/usCountry}}

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In the last year, several Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Prahbu Deva, Preity Zinta, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, have sold their properties.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Preity Zinta sells her apartment in Bandra for ₹14.08 crore

In 2025, Akshay Kumar sold multiple properties for over ₹100 crore. In the case of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, he was in the news in 2025 for selling properties close to ₹100 crore.

Also Read: Dalcore teams up with YOO to launch luxury boutique residences in Gurugram; plans ₹500 crore investment

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In March 2026, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area of Bandra for ₹18.50 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The apartment was allotted to Zinta in April 2025 following the redevelopment of her old building. In November 2025, documents show she sold a 1,474 sq ft apartment on the 11th floor of the Rustomjee Parishram building for over ₹14 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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