Dalcore teams up with YOO to launch luxury boutique residences in Gurugram; plans 500 crore investment

Real estate firm Dalcore has launched The Falcon, an ultra-luxury branded residential project on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, in partnership with international design and lifestyle brand YOO Inspired by Starck. The company will invest ₹500 crore to develop the project, which has an estimated topline of ₹1,450 crore, it said on April 9.

Dalcore has launched The Falcon, an ultra-luxury branded residential project on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, in partnership with international design and lifestyle brand YOO Inspired by Starck.

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Spread across a 2-acre land parcel, the boutique project located in Sector 53 will offer nearly 5 lakh sq ft of development and house 96 units, including 93 apartments and 3 penthouses. The mix comprises 61 three-bedroom and 31 four-bedroom residences, with prices expected to start at ₹10 crore, company officials said.

Apartment sizes will range from 3,400 sq ft to 4,211 sq ft. The development, planned as a 39-storey tower, is expected to be the tallest residential building on Golf Course Road and will offer panoramic city views through high-speed lifts, they said.

The target buyers include large investors, C-suite executives, businesspersons from South Delhi, and select end-users, sources said.

"We will invest ₹500 crore to develop this project comprising only one tower, the tallest on Golf Course Road with a height of 165 metres," Dalcore MD Sidharth Chowdhry told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} "With YOO Inspired by Starck’s design vision and UHA’s architectural expertise, we are creating a residential landmark that goes beyond conventional luxury to offer a deeply curated living experience rooted in design, innovation, and long-term value,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With YOO Inspired by Starck’s design vision and UHA’s architectural expertise, we are creating a residential landmark that goes beyond conventional luxury to offer a deeply curated living experience rooted in design, innovation, and long-term value,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Founded in 1999 by John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck, London-headquartered YOO has delivered over 85 projects across 36 countries. In India, the company has tied up for similar branded residences in cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with plans to expand further into Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar. YOO has completed 6-7 projects in India so far, with more in the pipeline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Founded in 1999 by John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck, London-headquartered YOO has delivered over 85 projects across 36 countries. In India, the company has tied up for similar branded residences in cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with plans to expand further into Pune, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar. YOO has completed 6-7 projects in India so far, with more in the pipeline {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “YOO has at least six more projects in the pipeline in India, and the country is expected to become its largest market for the brand going forward,” said James Snelgar, partner and head of business development at YOO, adding that demand is also emerging from Tier 2 cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “YOO has at least six more projects in the pipeline in India, and the country is expected to become its largest market for the brand going forward,” said James Snelgar, partner and head of business development at YOO, adding that demand is also emerging from Tier 2 cities. {{/usCountry}}

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Dalcore is a real estate firm of the Gujarat-based Shreeram Group, which is into the manufacturing and export of industrial and edible salts. This is Dalcore's first project.

Shalin Raina, Managing Director, Residential Services, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “Branded residences are gaining traction within India's premium residential landscape, supported by evolving buyer preferences. What began as a niche category has rapidly evolved into a defining feature of urban luxury, especially in markets like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. ”

Also Read: Gulshan Group to invest ₹1,000 crore to build tallest Taj hotel and branded serviced apartments in Noida

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Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield is the strategic marketing partner for this project.

YOO has collaborated with world-renowned designers including Marcel Wanders, Jade Jagger, Steve Leung, and Sussanne Khan.

Philippe Starck is one of the world’s most famous interior designers, and his work spans various domains, including furniture, electric bikes and architecture. In 1999, Starck joined forces with John Hitchcox to establish YOO. His eponymous collaboration at YOO, YOO Inspired by Starck, has successfully completed over 39 projects worldwide.

Also Read: From Elie Saab to Four Seasons: Why India’s ultra-rich are betting on branded residences

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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