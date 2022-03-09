Tiger Shroff shares throwback video from when he was ‘fat’, learnt his first skill on a beach. Watch

Tiger Shroff believes in taking his gymnastics a notch higher with every attempt. The actor has now shared a throwback video from the days when he was beginning to train himself in gymnastics. The video shows him practising somersaults with the help of a wall on the beach. Despite being known for his great physique, he joked about having a fat butt in those days. Also read: When Tiger Shroff revealed the hilarious reason why he changed his name from Jai Hemant Shroff

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Found an old video of me learning my first ever skill…Gosh that sand was impossible to run on back when the struggle was real especially with my fat a*. #throwback."

Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff showered the post with several kiss eye emojis, fire and heart icons. and Kartik Aaryan dropped a fire icon in reaction to the post. Actor Ronit Roy praised him for how far he had come. He wrote, "You’ve worked really hard. Very proud of you." Dancer Lauren Gottlieb commented, “I’d say you picked up a few more skills and muscles since then.” Elli Avram wrote, “Respect” in the comments section.

Tiger, who says he's a Jackie Chan fan, had once told Man's World magazine, “As a kid, I would imagine I was Spiderman and try to imitate him by jumping off walls and flipping around. That wasn’t the smartest thing to do, and yes, I have had my share of injuries.”

Tiger is known for his dedication towards fitness. He had once shared his daily routine in an interview to GQ. He said, “I wake up in the morning and like I said, hop on the treadmill. I run for 45 minutes and that just gets my blood flowing and my body warmed up for my next activity, which is probably some martial arts or gymnastics training in the morning. Post that, I come home and I have my lunch and then I go to the gym. I do different body parts on different days and yeah, that's about it. And then the next day, instead of doing martial arts in the morning, I’d dance.”

Tiger is currently working on Ganapath. He was shooting for the film in the UK with Kriti Sanon. He has already wrapped Heropanti 2, also starring Tara Sutaria.

