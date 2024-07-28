Tillotama Shome recalls molestation incident in Delhi: He took my hand and unzipped his pants
Tillotama Shome was last seen in Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper alongside Manav Kaul in the lead.
Actor Tillotama Shome recently recalled a terrifying experience of sexual harassment which she faced in Delhi. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she called it a harrowing experience which left a lasting impact on her. Also read: Tillotama Shome reacts to Twitter user calling her ‘most irritating' in The Night Manager: 'Am so sorry'
Looking back
In the interview, Tillotama revealed that the incident took place when she was waiting for a bus in Delhi during winter months. As she was waiting for a bus, a car then stopped near her, and a group of men began harassing her.
"Then they started catcalling. Somebody threw a small stone. I moved away a little bit more. I was like, I have to go from here. Now either I run, but they can outrun me. So, I decided to stand in the middle of the road and hitch a ride,” she said.
She recounted that although several cars passed by, none of them stopped. Soon, she saw a car approaching from a distance with a medical sign and she got into the front seat with the stranger.
"We just moved a little bit. He took my hand and he unzipped his pants and I guess he wanted me to do whatever. The moment he forced my hand, it was like an instinct hit, like hitting out. I don't know what I did, but he had to stop his car because something happened. He swerved, whatever. And he asked me to get out," said Tillotama.
Horrifying memory
Calling it a terrifying experience, she said that she was shaken by it. Remembering the incident, she added, “I thought it might be safer since he was a doctor. I got in the car and sat in the front seat. But then, the driver unzipped his pants and tried to force my hand. My instinct kicked in, and I hit him. He had to stop the car because of what happened, and he asked me to get out. It was a terrifying experience, and I was shaken. But my instinct to fight back helped me get out of a dangerous situation”.
Tillotama’s work file
On the work front, Tillotama was last seen in Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper alongside Manav Kaul in the lead. She played the role of Bindi Jain. She was also seen in the latest season of Kota Factory alongside Jitendra Kumar.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.