Tillotama Shome recalls molestation incident in Delhi: He took my hand and unzipped his pants

Actor Tillotama Shome recently recalled a terrifying experience of sexual harassment which she faced in Delhi. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she called it a harrowing experience which left a lasting impact on her.

Looking back

In the interview, Tillotama revealed that the incident took place when she was waiting for a bus in Delhi during winter months. As she was waiting for a bus, a car then stopped near her, and a group of men began harassing her.

"Then they started catcalling. Somebody threw a small stone. I moved away a little bit more. I was like, I have to go from here. Now either I run, but they can outrun me. So, I decided to stand in the middle of the road and hitch a ride,” she said.

She recounted that although several cars passed by, none of them stopped. Soon, she saw a car approaching from a distance with a medical sign and she got into the front seat with the stranger.

"We just moved a little bit. He took my hand and he unzipped his pants and I guess he wanted me to do whatever. The moment he forced my hand, it was like an instinct hit, like hitting out. I don't know what I did, but he had to stop his car because something happened. He swerved, whatever. And he asked me to get out," said Tillotama.

Horrifying memory

Calling it a terrifying experience, she said that she was shaken by it.

Tillotama’s work file

On the work front, Tillotama was last seen in Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper alongside Manav Kaul in the lead. She played the role of Bindi Jain. She was also seen in the latest season of Kota Factory alongside Jitendra Kumar.