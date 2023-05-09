Tovino Thomas reacts to The Kerala Story and misinformation, states ‘three out of 35 million — cannot be generalised’

Actor Tovino Thomas has reacted and spoken up about the claims made in the recent film, The Kerala Story. The actor stated that since facts and figures were changed by the makers, the film's story cannot be generalised to Kerala, where he is from. Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has come under controversy with calls for bans in a few states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Since its release on May 5, the film has earned over ₹45.72 crore at the box office. (Also read: The Kerala Story director calls ban in West Bengal 'politically motivated', asks CM Banerjee to watch film) Tovino Thomas shared his opinion on the film The Kerala Story.

Tovino was in Mumbai to promote his latest film 2018. The thriller follows the stories of the 2018 Kerala floods and how people from all walks of life came to face the calamity together. Tovino revealed that he hadn't watched The Kerala Story but was concerned by the misinformation that was thrown about, of the number of women the story dealt with. He added that he saw the trailer and the numbers had been changed by the filmmakers.

In an interview with Indian Express, Tovino explained, “See, I haven’t watched that movie [The Kerala Story] yet and I haven’t spoken to anyone who has watched the movie. I saw the trailer. Its description said ‘32,000 women…’ And then they [the makers] themselves changed it from 32,000 to 3. What does that mean? As far as I know there are 35 million people in Kerala and with these three incidents nobody can generalise it. I’ll not deny the fact that this happened in Kerala. This might have happened. I don’t personally know it but I have read it in news."

He continued, "Today whatever we see are not facts, just opinions. On five different channels we see the same news in five different versions. So, I know what is right and what is wrong but I have heard these opinions. So, I’ll not deny the fact that this happened. But three out of 35 million — cannot be generalised and giving misinformation is very bad.”

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

The Minnal Murali star was last seen in the Malayalam film Neelavelicham. He is currently filming for Sujith Nambiar's Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

