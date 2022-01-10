Tovino Thomas shares WhatsApp chat with Karan Johar after Minnal Murali: ‘It sure feels surreal’

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently reached out to Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and praised his performance in the superhero film Minnal Murali. Tovino took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Karan.

“Hey Tovino! I finally got the opportunity to watch Minnal Murali last night and had so much fun! So smartly made and keeping the entertainment quotient right through! Was a clutter breaker superhero film! And of course you were and are incredible! Congratulations! Such a joy!” Karan wrote in his message. “Thank you so much sir! It means a lot to us,” the actor replied.

In his Instagram post, Tovino wrote, “Messages like these! It’s not always that the whole world starts appreciating your work from every nook and corner. And especially when an ace filmmaker like @karanjohar who has given numerous all-time entertainers for us, appreciates our work, it sure feels surreal. Thank you sir for letting us know how much you loved the movie! Glad to know you enjoyed it thoroughly.”

Tovino said in a statement, “It is always wonderful to be appreciated and Minnal Murali proves that good cinema goes beyond geographies and powerful stories are not just viewed but loved by all. To play Minnal Murali and to see our film touch so many people, globally, is still unbelievable. This is huge not just for our film but for industries, creators and talent who make cinema.”

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali features Tovino as Jaison, a tailor who develops superpowers after being struck by lightning and transforms into the titular superhero. He must now protect his town from the scheming antagonist. The film, which also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese, released to positive reviews on Netflix last month.

