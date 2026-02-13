Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 1: Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor film opens at over ₹55 lakh
Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 1: The film surpassed the box office collection of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superboys of Malegaon.
Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 1: The film directed by Bejoy Nambiar didn't witness a great opening at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav film earned much less than ₹1 crore on Friday.
Tu Yaa Main box office collection
The film earned ₹57 lakh nett in India as per early estimates. It had 1239 shows and an average occupancy of 6 per cent. The film surpassed the box office collection of Shanaya and Adarsh's last films--Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superboys of Malegaon, respectively.
Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's recent films at box office
The 2025 romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Shanaya and directed by Santosh Singh, collected ₹30 lakh on its first day of release in theatres, as per Sacnilk.com. Adarsh Gourav's Superboys (2024), a coming-of-age drama directed by Reema Kagti, earned ₹50 lakh on day one of its release.
Hindustan Times review of the Yaa Main
The HT review of the film read, "In the performance area, Adarsh Gourav delivers a knockout performance as a rapper, nailing both the physicality and the diction of the part. Shanaya supports him effectively and does her bit to keep the narrative on track. Overall, we don't see a lot of films like Tu Yaa Main being attempted in Bollywood. This one commits to the survival thriller genre with surprising sincerity. Bejoy blends social contrast and creature-feature thrills into an occasionally messy, but largely gripping ride. Even when it borders on the absurd, the film stays effective enough to keep you invested. It may make you squirm, laugh nervously, and even gasp… and that’s precisely the point."
About Tu Yaa Main
In the survival thriller, Shanaya features as a social media influencer, Avani aka Miss Vanity and Adarsh as Maruti aka Aala Flowpara. Tu Yaa Main revolves around the social media influencers whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile. The film released in theatres on Friday. Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali.
