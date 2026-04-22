Turkish influencer stunned by Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘randomly’ boarding yacht for wedding; shares video of him dancing

An influencer named Shafia Shalbana from Istanbul, Turkey, posted a video of actor Ibrahim Ali Khan attending a destination wedding on a yacht. The video shows the actor in his element while dancing his heart out and interacting with guests.

Ibrahim Ali Khan dances at wedding

The video shows Ibrahim Ali Khan dancing and interacting with guests.

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Shafia posted a video on her Instagram, with the text over it reading, “a star kid randomly boarded the yacht for welcome dinner at a destination wedding' & me, the rest of the event:” The video shows Ibrahim dressed in a bandhgala as he joins other guests for a dance on stage. He also seems engrossed as he chats with the guests while the influencer films him.

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{{^usCountry}} She captioned the video, “was so shocked, when he boarded the same yacht as mine, (crying emoji) & helping him around, though couldn’t manage to get any selfie (crying emoji).” She also tagged that the video was taken in Istanbul. She turned off the comments, but her video has been reposted over 116 times. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She captioned the video, “was so shocked, when he boarded the same yacht as mine, (crying emoji) & helping him around, though couldn’t manage to get any selfie (crying emoji).” She also tagged that the video was taken in Istanbul. She turned off the comments, but her video has been reposted over 116 times. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ibrahim, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, began his career as a child artist in the 2008 film Tashan. He also worked as an assistant director for the 2023 Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He made his acting debut in the 2025 Netflix film Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ibrahim, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, began his career as a child artist in the 2008 film Tashan. He also worked as an assistant director for the 2023 Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He made his acting debut in the 2025 Netflix film Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

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The rom-com saw him play Arjun Mehta, a middle-class, career-focused student who agrees to pretend to be the privileged Pia Jaisingh’s boyfriend in exchange for money. The film received widespread criticism on social media, and both Ibrahim and Khushi were criticised for their performances.

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Later that year, he starred in the JioHotstar film Sarzameen. Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran played his parents in the film. He played the role of Harman Menon, a young man who was kidnapped as a child and radicalised by terror groups. This film, too, was met with criticism despite being hyped.

Ibrahim also played a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, on Netflix.

Ibrahim’s theatrical debut

Ibrahim’s theatrical debut is expected to be with the sports drama Diler, directed by Kunal Deshmukh and Sonali Rattan Deshmukh. Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film is also touted to star Sreeleela in the lead role. A release date has not yet been announced. Ibrahim has yet to announce any other upcoming films.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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