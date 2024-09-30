Tusshar Kapoor issues statement after his Facebook accounts gets hacked

Tusshar Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with Dus June Kii Raat. The actor was in for a shock after he realized that his Facebook accounts have fallen prey to hacking. The actor took to Instagram to issue a statement, warning his fans and alerting them that is why he has been inactive on the platform lately. (Also read: Tusshar Kapoor says ‘certain section’ of the industry wants to pull him down: ‘I also faced constant scrutiny’) Tusshar Kapoor's Facebook accounts have been hacked.

Tusshar issues statement

In a new Instagram post, Tusshar said, "Hello everyone, I wish to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support."

More details

Tusshar had recently opened up about his career in Bollywood and said that he is thankful that the audience does not judge him on the basis of his work. In an interview with India Today, the actor had said: “Sometimes, I do feel why this certain section cannot accept me once and for all. And I think that section is part of the fraternity that wants to keep pulling you down. It's sad and true, but I have grown out of it. Thankfully, I have an audience that doesn't judge you no matter what you've done or what you've not.”

Tusshar, who is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra and brother of film and television producer Ektaa Kapoor, never got married. Tusshar became father to son Laksshya in 2016, who was born via surrogacy. He also wrote a book titled Bachelor Dad: My Journey to Fatherhood and More.