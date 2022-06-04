Twinkle Khanna plays Shah Rukh Khan's song Jaadu Teri Nazar from Darr 'to bond with my little one'. Watch

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Saturday shared a video in which she played the song Jaadu Teri Nazar from actor Shah Rukh Khan's film Darr. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted the clip in which she was seen sitting on a bed strumming the guitar. In the clip, Twinkle wore a neon green T-shirt and multi coloured pants. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna recalls Dimple Kapadia said she talked to a ghost at Jaipur palace; Rajmata Padmini Devi reveals reason)

In the video, Twinkle played the lines, "Jaadu teri nazar, khushboo tera badan, tu haan kar ya naa kar, tu hai meri Kiran." Posting the clip, Twinkle captioned it, "Age is a number that you can toss in the bin. It’s never too late to start learning a new skill. Despite being tone-deaf, wanting to bond with my little one who plays and to strengthen neural connections, I have decided to start learning to play the guitar. One day, I may even get good at this." She added the hashtags--learning is a lifelong journey, jaadu teri nazar, and tone deaf players unite.

Reacting to the video, Homi Adajania commented, "So good to see that your hand has grown larger than your foot with age @twinklerkhanna." She replied, "@homster that’s because like you, I chew on my foot sometimes as it’s frequently lodged in my mouth." He responded, "@twinklerkhanna And then there’s Mother who puts us all to shame in this department." Tisca Chopra wrote, "Wow Tina.. this is all sorts of goals." She replied with a heart emoji.

Jaadu Teri Nazar was sung by Udit Narayan. The soundtrack for Darr was composed by Shiv-Hari (Shiv Kumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia) and written by Anand Bakshi. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Darr featured Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, Tanvi Azmi and Dalip Tahil. A psychological thriller, the film was directed and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna's short Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, is set to be adapted into a film by Applause Entertainment. Ellipsis Entertainment and Twinkle’s Mrs Funnybones Movies are also backing the upcoming film.

Salaam Noni Appa, which was loosely based on the relationship between Twinkle's grandmother and her sister, is about finding love in old age. The details regarding the star cast, title and shoot schedule will be unveiled by the team at a later date.

