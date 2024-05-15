 Twinkle Khanna reacts to Zeenat Aman's post about mom Dimple Kapadia | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Twinkle Khanna reacts to Zeenat Aman's post about mom Dimple Kapadia

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 15, 2024 07:27 AM IST

Twinkle Khanna has revealed mother Dimple Kapadia's reaction to a post on her by none other than Zeenat Aman. Here's what she said about their throwback photo.

Zeenat Aman on Tuesday shared a rare photo of herself with Dimple Kapadia. In the candid black-and-white photo, Zeenat smoked a cigarette as Dimple and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee looked on. In her long caption alongside the throwback, Zeenat gushed about the 'effervescent Dimple Kapadia' and spoke about her 'character'. Now, Dimple's daughter, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, has responded to the post. Also read: Zeenat Aman shares smoking pic with disclaimer; praises Dimple Kapadia

Zeenat Aman with Dimple Kapadia and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee (centre) in the throwback photo.
Zeenat Aman with Dimple Kapadia and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee (centre) in the throwback photo.

‘Mom says thank you for your gracious words’

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Twinkle reposted Zeenat's post and wrote, "What a lovely picture and mom says thank you for your gracious words (red heart emoji)." 

In her original post, Zeenat had written, “I don’t believe she (Dimple Kapadia) is on Instagram, but perhaps @twinklerkhanna will pass on my love to her. Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago.”

 

Twinkle Khanna responds to Zeenat Aman penning a warm post for her mom Dimple Kapadia.
Twinkle Khanna responds to Zeenat Aman penning a warm post for her mom Dimple Kapadia.

Zeenat Aman recalls Dimple Kapadia 'stood' by her

In her latest Instagram post, the veteran actor began by writing, “I can’t recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film Chhailla Babu. Perhaps it’s a BTS shot from set. I say this because while the chairs scream 'production', I’m in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting set as she was married to the lead actor (Rajesh Khanna).”

Zeenat added, "This isn’t a post about Dimple’s talent though she has that in spades, it’s about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me. This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date..."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Twinkle Khanna reacts to Zeenat Aman's post about mom Dimple Kapadia

