Twinkle Khanna recalls hilarious incident: When her mother-in-law saw a relative naked

In her latest Sunday column, Twinkle Khanna has addressed the furore over Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot. Ranveer posed in the nude for international magazine Paper, a first for any Indian actor. While many praised him for his bold avatar, some ever filed FIRs against him for ‘hurting sentiments of women'. (Also read: Ranveer Singh ‘breaks the internet’ as he goes fully naked for Paper magazine cover)

Celebrities from Bollywood have extended support towards Ranveer with many even calling the FIRs a waste of everyone's time. Vidya Balan even joked that one must let women get an eyeful of Ranveer for once.

Now, in her column for Times of India, Twinkle has written about people's reaction to men and women's naked bodies. While everyone love to gawk at a naked woman, witnessing a naked man makes most people uncomfortable. To illustrate her point, Twinkle recalled the time her mother-in-law had to go through something similar.

“My mother-in-law would have probably aligned with this latter sentiment. A few years ago, Pommi bua, who still can’t tell the difference between an audio and a video call, swung open the bathroom door and passed the phone to her 72-year-old husband while he was reaching for a towel. ‘Mohan ji take this, Didi is calling from Bombay to wish you happy birthday!’ At which point my mother-in-law promptly hung up, as she had more than her fill of Mohan ji looking resplendent in his wrinkled but squeaky-clean birthday suit,” Twinkle shared the hilarious anecdote about husband Akshay Kumar's mother.

Akshay's mother Aruna Bhatia died last year. Akshay took to Twitter to announce her death. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON