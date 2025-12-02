Twinkle Khanna says her ‘raat gayi baat gayi' remark on infidelity was ‘just a joke’

Bollywood actor Kajol and author Twinkle Khanna’s remarks on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle landed them in the middle of a controversy. Twinkle’s comment on infidelity, where she said one can ignore physical cheating, stating ‘raat gayi baat gayi’, invited backlash. Now, in an interview with The Times of India, Twinkle clarified her stance, explaining that it was said in a light-hearted tone. Twinkle Khanna breaks silence on her infidelity remark on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

Twinkle Khanna clarifies her ‘raat gayi baat gayi’ remark

Talking about the controversy around her ‘raat gayi baat gayi’ remark, Twinkle replied to claims that she was making “light of infidelity” and said, “It was part of a light-hearted game. It was not meant as a serious debate.”

She added, “If it had been a serious debate, then I would have said that we need to evaluate where monogamy as a construct… when we moved from a nomadic lifestyle to farming, and then, you know, a man and his claim over his offspring came into being versus monogamy truly being something that helps society thrive and holds it together. That is a serious debate. This was just a joke and it was a light-hearted moment.”

About the controversy

Janhvi Kapoor, along with Karan Johar, joined Twinkle and Kajol on an episode of Two Much that aired in October. During a segment of the show, the hosts posed a tricky question, “Which is worse, emotional cheating or physical cheating?” While Karan, Kajol and Twinkle felt that physical indiscretions could be overlooked, Janhvi firmly stated that physical betrayal is an absolute deal-breaker for her.

Twinkle then suggested that with time, people can let go of such incidents, using the phrase “raat gayi, baat gayi (What's done is done, move on)” to imply that one can eventually move on. However, Janhvi stood her ground and countered, “Baat nahi jaati (You can never move on).” Viewers appreciated Janhvi’s views and trolled Twinkle, Kajol and Karan for trying to justify infidelity.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The talk show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle brings together candid conversations and honest confessions from various celebrities. The show kicked off with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests and has hosted several celebrities since then, including Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others. The recent episode of the show featured the Indian women’s cricket team stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma as guests. The show is available to watch on Prime Video.