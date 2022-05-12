Twinkle Khanna says she 'can't do Koffee With Karan again', pitches her own show instead

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna shared a monochrome photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday. Sharing the photo, Twinkle joked that she can't do filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan again but can do ‘tea with Twinkle’. Many fans in the comments section of the post, requested her to do a talk show and joked that Karan might not like this idea. Also Read: Koffee With Karan isn’t ending, reveals Karan Johar, just moving to OTT; fans say, ‘you gave us heart attack’

Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, “Just rolling with it. On a set I am prone to mumbling, ‘Shoot me now,’ though I secretly mean with a Nerf gun and not a camera, but then there are days like these when it’s all fun and games. Hmm.. Can’t do Koffee with Karan again but Tea with Twinkle may not be a bad idea after all. #behindthescenes #shootmenow.” In the black and white picture, Twinkle is seen sipping a cup of coffee, with rollers on her hair.

Twinkle Khanna shares new pic.

One fan commented, “Tea with Twinkle sounds super fun.” Another one wrote, “Pls do tea with twinkle with Karan Johar.” While one said, “Tea with twinkle is a must,” another one said, “This show can give solid competition to Koffee With Karan.” One fan said, “Yes yes pls, unlike coffee with Karan, tea with twinkle will definitely have mugs full of sarcasm, knowledge, humour and lesss less way more less gossip.” Another one joked, “Ahh, Karan Johar will not like this post."

Twinkle, who made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit acting after a few years – her last film as an actor was Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. She has often said that she did not enjoy her stint in films.

Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015, which was success. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

