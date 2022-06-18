Twinkle Khanna turns master bedroom into 'oasis of peace' on budget of 3,500, shares hilarious struggles. Watch

Twinkle Khanna has shared another makeover video for her DIY design series Spacelift. After giving tips on how to transform a balcony and a guest room, Twinkle shared a video telling how to convert the master bedroom in a rented house into an 'oasis of peace.' The actor-turned-author also revealed the hilarious struggles she faces while keeping her bedroom clean and serene. Also Read| Twinkle Khanna shares guest room makeover video, struggles with measuring tape. Watch

In a new video shared on Tweak India's YouTube channel, Twinkle shared her take on how to transform the master bedroom, that too on a budget of ₹3,500. She started the video by saying, "In home decor, living rooms are like the popular girls in college that get all the attention, and bedrooms, are hidden behind closed doors. Vahan laundry ka hamper, yahan suitcases ka Taj Mahal... Aur bed pe geela towel rehna toh, ghar ghar ki baat hai (A laundry hamper on one side and a Taj Mahal made of suitcases on the other, and a wet towel on the bed is the story of every house)."

Twinkle's tips to turn a master bedroom into a 'private sanctuary' included investing in a good quality mattress, and making a headboard on your own or with the help of a local carpenter to reduce costs. Twinkle also shared a personal struggle in her life, saying that she likes to keep a jug of water by the bedside which she keeps drinking through the night causing several toilet trips. She added, "This way, our 2,000 steps also get done while other people are snoring."

Twinkle advised using labelled long trays or baskets for under-the-bed storage, keeping a neutral scheme in the bedroom, and laying out artworks on the floor to determine their placement before starting drilling. She also played guitar while she said, "Your bedroom should be your place of rest where you can escape from work, emails, kiddy tantrums, and the symphony of traffic horns."

Twinkle gives the viewers tips and tweaks on makeovers in their houses as a part of her YouTube channel's new series Spacelift. The bedroom makeover was the third episode in the series. Twinkle also often shares posts on Instagram that give a glimpse of how she decorates her and Akshay Kumar's home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON