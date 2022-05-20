Twinkle Khanna shares guest room makeover video, struggles with measuring tape. Watch

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has transformed into an interior designer with her DIY design series Spacelift. After sharing tips on how to give a makeover to a balcony, which included her forcing her daughter Nitara Bhatia to make art pieces, Twinkle has now shared a video on a guest room makeover. The actor shared some hilarious struggles and tips in the video, which fans dubbed as relatable. Also Read| Twinkle Khanna shares balcony makeover video, reveals forcing daughter Nitara to make art pieces for it

Twinkle transformed a spare room, that often becomes a dumping ground for random stuff, into a multipurpose guest room in a new video shared on Tweak India's YouTube channel. One of the first tips that Twinkle shared was to check the measurements before buying new furniture. But as Twinkle pulled out the measuring tape in style, it dropped down, after which she joked, 'well this measuring tape is having some erectile dysfunction issues but...'

Twinkle also gave the viewers tips on how to arrange the cushions, and pointed out that many people think they should be kept in laps to hide their stomachs. She added, "But I think that it's best to arrange them in groups of 3, or 5, or 7, basically odd numbers...in the same colour pallette." She also suggested viewers that they should keep some books in the room, but avoid those books that will tempt the guests to take them away. She added, "If a guest did take them, I would never invite them again."

Fans found Twinkle's struggles with the spare/guest room relatable, as one commented, "Ya spare room has become a dumping ground...have to check its functioning." Another wrote, "Same happens in my room." A third one joked about her tips on cushions arrangement, "I feel targeted. I hide my stomach behind cushions."

Twinkle gives the viewers tips and tweaks on makeovers in their houses as a part of the channel's new series Spacelift. She also often shares posts on Instagram that give a glimpse of how she decorates her and Akshay Kumar's home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON