Twinkle Khanna twins with Nitara during downtime in the Maldives, shares advice about keeping ‘pesky kids at bay’

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with her daughter Nitara from their vacation in the Maldives, in which they lounged on a suspended net above the ocean, each with a book in their hands. The two of them wore matching blue outfits. She joked that giving ‘pesky kids’ something to read is one way of keeping them occupied.

In an Instagram post, Twinkle wrote, “She swats me down with that tongue that could double up as an electric mosquito racket and always has more questions than I have answers. My only respite is to thrust a book in her hand so that her mind is occupied and her mouth is zipped up. Yet another reason to get them to read-A book a day keeps pesky kids at bay! #Fing #davidwalliams.”

“She got it from her mumma,” one fan commented. Many parents could also relate to Twinkle. “I know this exact feeling! I am spending a fortune on buying books to keep her questions at bay :) These online classes are not helping either as children are forced to spend most time at home!” one wrote. “My daughter is 8 and can read a book in 2 hrs, how do I cope up with that. No place to keep, the house is full and libraries are closed so I have to buy. Is there anything such as too much reading?” another asked.

Twinkle also celebrated her birthday last week in the Maldives. On the occasion, her husband Akshay Kumar shared a picture from their trip along with a romantic caption: “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina.”

Twinkle made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995 and starred in films such as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, International Khiladi and Baadshah before she retired from acting in 2001. She is now a bestselling author and has published three books--Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

