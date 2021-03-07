IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna uses adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy to share important message about Covid-19 safety
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna uses adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy to share important message about Covid-19 safety

  • Twinkle Khanna, using an adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy, urged everyone to wear their masks correctly instead of using them as 'chin straps'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna shared a cute public service announcement, featuring her eight-year-old daughter Nitara and a puppy. The actor-turned-author urged everyone to wear face masks the right way, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and not use them as ‘chin straps’.

In the picture, Nitara was seen with a mask covering her nose and mouth, as she kissed a puppy. “If our little ones can do it right then why are we using our masks as chin straps? Mask up and be safe!” Twinkle wrote on Twitter, along with the image.

Fans praised Nitara for wearing the mask correctly. “Yes the little ones are real Rockstars!! Shameless adults think they r cool to roam around with dangling masks,” one wrote. “So Cute baby Princess #Nitara,” another commented.


Last week, Twinkle gave a glimpse of Nitara doing ‘gymnastics’ on her bed and not letting her write in peace. She jokingly expressed her wish for schools to reopen again so that the parents could maintain their sanity.

Nitara could be seen jumping around on Twinkle’s bed in the video. “If it’s not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?” the caption read.

Also see: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets, gets cake smeared on her face. See pics and videos

Twinkle, who made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat, bid adieu to her career in films just a few years later. She said on Koffee With Karan that she neither had the inclination nor the aptitude to be an actor, and often makes self-deprecating quips about her performances.

In 2015, Twinkle wrote her first book, Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, all of them bestsellers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twinkle khanna nitara

Related Stories

Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent visit to the doctor.
Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent visit to the doctor.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a ‘long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent doctor's visit and joked about being a 'long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club'.
READ FULL STORY
Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of mom Twinkle Khanna on their family chat group.
Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of mom Twinkle Khanna on their family chat group.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of his mother on their family chat group and claimed that she was possessed by a demon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
bollywood

Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif, Sara calls them 'carbon copy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
Anupam Kher turned 66 on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Anupam’s birthday ‘pawri’: Watch actor dancing with his 'best friends'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • Anupam Kher, who turned a year older on Sunday, shared a video from his birthday 'pawri' with his 'best friends'. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
Vidya Balan in a still from The Dirty Picture.(HT Photo)
bollywood

Vidya recalls parents' first reaction to Dirty Picture: 'Dad clapped, mom cried'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Actor Vidya Balan has recalled feeling worried about how her family would react to The Dirty Picture. She revealed her mother and father's immediate reaction to the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna's public service annoucement featured an adorable photo of daughter Nitara.
bollywood

Twinkle uses cute pic of Nitara to give important message about Covid-19 safety

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna, using an adorable photo of daughter Nitara kissing a puppy, urged everyone to wear their masks correctly instead of using them as 'chin straps'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
It was a working birthday for Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Janhvi celebrates birthday on Good Luck Jerry sets, gets cake smeared on face

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday, with the team of Good Luck Jerry. See inside pictures and videos from the celebrations here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
Alia Bhatt shared a new photo on her Instagram.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt leaves Katrina Kaif lovestruck with her 'fruity' photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt is ready for summer and her latest Instagram post is a proof of it. Alia was seen soaking up the sun, leaving Katrina Kaif impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
Ram Setu wihh star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.
bollywood

Akshay shares pic from Ram Setu prep with Jacqueline, Nushrratt Bharuccha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Akshay Kumar shares a picture from the script-reading session of Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Baruccha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Saba share mutual love on Instagram, see picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, reciprocated the love that was showered on her by his sister, Saba.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
Kangana Ranaut played the lead role in Queen.
bollywood

When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
Ibrahim Ali Khan with a friend at his ancestral home in Pataudi.
bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
Actor Akshay Kumar says he is busy with his film shoot today.
bollywood

“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today

By HT City Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Actor Akshay Kumar says that the rumours regarding his attendance at political rally in Kolkata today are baseless and false.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
Mahhi Vij recently put out a statement clarifying the allegations against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali.
bollywood

Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
Karan Johar shared a video of his twins.
bollywood

Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attended Rohan Shrestha's birthday bash in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shraddha attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan's birthday bash, Ranveer also spotted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Queen.
bollywood

On Queen's 7th anniversary, Kangana says she did it 'for money' to fund studies

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has said that she did Queen 'for money' and never thought it would even be released. The film celebrates its seventh anniversary on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP