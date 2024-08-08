Ulajh box office collection day 6: Janhvi Kapoor film dips further, earns just 60 lakh on first Wednesday

Ulajh India box office

The film earned ₹1.15 crore on day one, ₹1.75 crore on day two and ₹2 crore on day three. After that, Ulajh witnessed a dip in its numbers. On both days four and five, it earned ₹65 lakh each. Ulajh earned ₹60 lakh nett in India on day six as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹6.80 crore.

Ulajh had an overall 10.75% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. Ulajh is the second release of the year for Janhvi, who was also part of Mr & Mrs Mahi in May. However, it couldn't beat Mr & Mrs Mahi, which earned ₹1.85 crore on day six of its release, as per Sacnilk.com.

Janhvi on strarring in Ulajh

Recently, Janhvi spoke about the film, as quoted by news agency PTI, "I feel it's a very different character for me. In my earlier films, I was a helpless, damsel in distress kind of role, Suhana (her character) is not like that. She is not an 'abla naari' and that was very exciting for me."

She added, "When I was reading the script and what I was expecting and what usually is expected from the spy thriller, the film is more than that. It's a coming of age, emotional, thrilling and entertaining. It's also about a woman's journey in a man's world."

About Ulajh

The film has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria. It features Janhvi in the role of a young diplomat and spy, Suhana. She is the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on. Gulshan Devaiah plays a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative.

The trailer teased a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival. Ulajh also stars Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. It is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu while Atika Chauhan has penned the dialogues.