Unseen pics of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan as they pose with a fan in New York

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, celebrated the New Year in the US. Several pictures of the family posing with a fan in New York have surfaced online. In the pictures, Aishwarya opted for a black ensemble--coat, tights, and sneakers. Aaradhya also wore a black coat over her pink outfit. Abhishek Bachchan had an orange hoodie under a black jacket and pants. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya are all smiles as they chat on their way out of airport, return home with Abhishek Bachchan)

In the first photo, shared on Instagram, Aishwarya held Aaradhya Bachchan as Abhishek stood next to them with a fan. All of them smiled as they posed for pictures in the next slides, standing on the street, outside a hotel. Abhishek also posed with the fan as they stood near a restaurant.

The post was shared with the caption, “AishwaryaRaiBachchan-Aaradhya-Abhishek spotted in NYC.” Fans showered praises and love on the family. A person wrote, "Happy new year queen." Another fan commented, "Beautifull, lovely sweet family."

Earlier on Tuesday, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya returned from their New Year holiday. The family was seen at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday. They were seen in the same outfits that they wore in New York while posing with the fan. Aishwarya waved at the paparazzi before leaving the airport in her car.

Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, the period action drama Ponniyin Selvan -1 which gathered massive responses from the audience. She was seen in dual roles--Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi. Apart from Aishwarya the film also starred Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

She will also be seen in the second part of Ponniyin Selvan which is all set to hit theatres worldwide on April 28 this year. Taking to Twitter last week, Lyca Productions shared a teaser featuring Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam.

The caption read, “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!” It included the hashtags ‘Cholas are back’, ‘PS1', ‘PS2’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Mani has co-written the screenplay with Elango Kumaravel. The film’s music will be scored by AR Rahman.

Aishwarya will also be seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

