Unvaccinated Pooja Bedi says she's 'having 17 herbs kadha' to recover from Covid-19: There are still some question marks

Actor Pooja Bedi, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, has revealed why she and her fiance Maneck Contractor have chosen not to get vaccinated. She said that she is 'not anti-vaccine' but the Covid-19 vaccine 'is too new'. Pooja added that she has been having '17 herbs kadha (immunity booster drink)' as a recovery measure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After testing Covid-19 positive, Pooja Bedi shared an Instagram video on Sunday evening, informing that Maneck Contractor and their house help have contracted the virus. She had said that she will allow her own immunity, alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate her healing.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Pooja said, “I'm not anti-vaccine. I've taken and also given my kids every tested vaccine from MMR, BCG, Tetanus to HPV etc. The fastest vaccine took seven years to develop. This is too new. There are still some question marks about this Covid vaccine, and then the need for two and now three vaccines. It seems a bottomless cycle of vaccines I don't wish to enter. I don't wish to inject a trial vaccine into my body. 99% of those who were infected, survived prior to vaccine.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja also spoke on her Covid-19 challenges and the recovery measures she has been taking. "The cough and weakness is... oh my god! I can see why people call this a monster flu. I'm so fortunate to be in a home with gardens and sunshine and greenery. It's deeply healing. Not many had the privilege of that. So I'm very grateful...Having 17 herbs kadha. It's a phenomenal blend. Fresh fruits, sugarcane juice, coconut water, protein, easy-to-digest food, salt water gargles, steam inhalation, balm on chest."

She said that the rest of her family, including her children Alaya F and Omar and her father actor Kabir Bedi have been vaccinated. "They have been on my case for a long time to get vaccinated," she said. She added that Maneck is part of 'awaken India movement', adding that 'they are completely anti the vaccine agenda, and it being a tool of discrimination against the unvaccinated'. She added, "Maneck and his entire family are not vaccinated."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing her Instagram video, Pooja had said, "COVID POSITIVE!!!!I have finally been diagnosed as COVID positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as it's my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own. Caution. Not panic."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Pooja Bedi tests Covid-19 positive: 'I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated'

Earlier in August, Pooja had slammed the vaccination drive for all, including people with no comorbidities, calling it "illogical and sinister". "If 99 percent survive COVID with or without the vaccine the government needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating and masking those who have com comorbidities and are in the risk bracket. Not vaccinate the whole world and certainly not discriminate against the unvaccinated! It's illogical and sinister!" she had tweeted.

The actor also faced backlash on social media when she posted a video enjoying a speedboat ride in Goa in April amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic in the country.