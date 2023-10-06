Uorfi Javed lashes out at Raj Kundra after he jokes about her clothes: ‘Porn king’

Uorfi Javed slammed Raj Kundra in her recent Instagram Stories after he joked about her during a standup comedy session. Raj took a dig at the paparazzi with one of his jokes, referring to the time around his infamous pornography case. He also included Uorfi in the same and the former Bigg Boss contestant did not take it well. Also read: Raj Kundra is not starring, just backing film detailing time in jail

Raj Kundra on Uorfi Javed and her clothes

Uorfi Javed has this to say about Raj Kundra as he recently commented on her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj in his masked avatar took to the stage in a now-viral clip. He said, “Agar mujhe kisi ne pyaar kia hai na pichle 2 saal mein, toh woh hai paparazzi. Kyuki 2 hi toh inke star hai, ek main aur ek Uorfi Javed. Or Media yahi dekhti hai ke Raj Kundra kya pehenega aur Uorfi Javed kya nahi pehengi (the only one who has loved me in the last two years is paparazzi. They only have two stars, me and Uorfi Javed. Media wants to know what can I wear more and what Uorfi cannot wear anymore).”

Uori reacts calls Raj Kundra ‘porn king’

Resharing the video, Uorfi called Raj ‘porn king.’ She wrote,”Dosro ko nanga kar ke paise kamane waale ab meri kapdo pe comment karenge (the one who is earning from cheap means is now commenting on my clothes). Sorry not sorry porn king.” Raj is yet to respond to the comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uorfi Javed reacts to Raj Kundra's standup comedy.

Raj Kundra at standup comedy

This was Raj Kundra's debut stand-up act. He began by introducing himself: "Ladies and gentlemen, I’m Raj Kundra, also known as ‘mask man’, also known as Shilpa ka pati, and also known as ‘sasta Kanye West’."

Raj Kundra on his pornography case

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“18 saal ki umar mein London mein taxi chalaya karta tha, 21 saal ki umar tak pashmina shawl ka empire khada kar diya maine. Mera kaam hamesha se kapde chadhane ka tha, utaarne ka nahi (I was driving taxis in London at age 18, by 21 I’d set up a shawl empire. I was always interested in getting people to wear clothes, not to get them to take them off), he also said. Raj who is married to Shilpa Shetty, was talking about his arrest in a case related to pornographic content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.