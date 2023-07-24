Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Uorfi Javed lashes out at stranger who said she's ruining the image of India: ‘Aapke baap ka…’ Watch

Uorfi Javed didn't mince her words when a male onlooker tried to moral police her at the airport. Check out what she said.

Uorfi Javed lashed out at an onlooker who commented on her clothes at the airport. On Monday, Uorfi was spotted exiting the airport when a man made a comment on her dress and told her not to ruin the name of India. Uorfi confronted the man and responded back. (Also read: Uorfi Javed reveals getting lip fillers since she was 18: 'Instead of hating yourself, better to opt for surgeries')

Uorfi Javed schools onlooker who commented on her looks.
Uorfi lashes out at an onlooker

In a video that was posted on Instagram on Monday, Uorfi was seen in a green backless dress as she was surrounded by a paparazzo while making her exit from the Mumbai airport. At this point, a male passerby tried to do moral policing and commented, "India ka naam kharab mat karo." (Do not ruin the name of India) Uorfi stopped and replied back, "Aapke baap ka kuch jaa raha hain? Nahi jaa raha hain na apke baap ka? Jao apna kaam karo." (Am I troubling your father? No, right? Go do your work) The man still stood by and said that he will still stand and speak what he wants to. At this, Uorfi traced back her steps and was about to lash at him again, when a lady from her team intervened and made her stop.

Uorfi harassed inside flight

Recently, Uorfi had shared on her Instagram Stories how she was harassed and eve-teased by a group of 'drunk' men while flying from Mumbai to Goa. She was travelling in the economy class when this incident happened. She wrote, “While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, Eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO."

Uorfi on lip fillers

Uorfi had recently also shared her journey of getting lip fillers. On Instagram, she shared a bunch of selfies to show her lips and wrote, “I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more. Encouraging everyone to thoroughly research before going to any doctor. I actually revvokend (recommend) fillers to everyone, if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only.”

