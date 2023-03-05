Uorfi Javed says Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya's video 'reminded me of my days': 'Nothing to say, breaks my heart'

Uorfi Javed has reacted to the video of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya, where she is seen outside the house of the actor with her children - daughter Shora and son Yaani. Uorfi took to her Instagram Stories to react to the video and said that the incident reminded her of her own days. (Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she's been 'thrown' out of house: 'Won't ever forgive you Nawaz')

Recently, Aaliya Siddiqui had alleged that Nawazuddin threw her and their kids out of their house. In the video, Aaliya held her son with her and said, "I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me - no house to go to, and no money." Her daughter came closer and could be seen crying as Aaliya added, "I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazzuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, to all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour in the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids."

Uorfi Javed's Instagram Stories.

Uorfi took to her Instagram Stories to react to the incident. She wrote, "Nothing to say, breaks my heart. Kinda reminded me of my days, Just sympathy." Uorfi had earlier given an interview for a lifestyle magazine where she opened up about her childhood trauma. She spoke about her 'difficult relationship' with her father, who was allegedly verbally and physically abusive. The actor said that she never had any money growing up, although she 'was a rich girl in her head'. Uorfi further said that instead of 'running after a man', women should 'run after money'.

Aaliya's lawyer had claimed last month that the actor and his family “ensured no food, bathroom is given to” her. On the other hand, Nawazuddin's lawyer had claimed that Aaliya was still married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav.

