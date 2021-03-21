Urmila Matondkar: I was supposed to start work on my web show, but Covid postponed it
Variety is one word you can safely associate with Urmila Matondkar’s filmography. From horror in Bhoot, to a period drama Pinjar (both 2003), and thriller Ek Hasina Thi (2004), she has done films in almost every genre that exists.
And perhaps that’s why, her fans still ask about her plans at making a full-fledged acting comeback, to which she laughs and says, “Anytime, whenever I get something exciting.”
Matondkar’s last proper appearance in a Hindi film was 13 years ago, in EMI (2008). In fact, she was all set to be seen in a web show, but Covid played spoilsport.
“In April 2020, I was supposed to start work on a fabulous web series, but this (lockdown) happened, and then it got postponed. We didn’t know what’s happening, and it got further pushed. Right now, it’s stuck with one permission issue with a certain ministry. I’m just hoping that it will get cleared,” shares the 47-year-old.
One thing that the actor clarifies upfront is that she has nothing to prove to or say to anybody. “I just want the work to add to my already extremely versatile career. If that’s going to be the case, only then I will get into it,” she adds.
Matondkar had begun her career as a child artist, and managed to make a transition to acting as an adult quite seamlessly. Rangeela in 1995 completely transformed her career. The actor says she still doesn’t realise where all this time went by.
“I see posts about so and so years of this or that film, which people put on social media, and I am like, ‘Oh my God!’ So, it’s been a fabulous life and career. I think the most important thing in life is constant growth, that needs to be completely looked into. I’m happy and glad it’s not just been a one sided life,” the actor tells us.
And that is indeed true, as Matondkar also ventured into politics. On that front, she says, “It is in itself such a vast field, I’m a complete novice and I have no qualms in accepting that. It will take a lot of my time and energy. It is a happily made choice.”
