Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar marries Nidhaa Bhatt 2 years after divorce: ‘You brought light in my life’

Mohsin shared glimpses from his wedding ceremony. In an emotional note, he expressed gratitude for finding love again and beginning a new journey with his wife. It read, “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light in my life. So thank you my love.”

Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar took to Instagram to announce that he is married. On Sunday, Mohsin shared pictures from the wedding and shared that he has married Nidhaa Bhatt.

​He went on to add, “And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers.”

About his previous marriage Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. Reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in 2024. In September that year, a source close to them had reportedly stated that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court.

Urmila and Mohsin had tied the knot back on February 4, 2016 in an intimate ceremony. At the time, their wedding had made quite the waves for not only being inter-faith, but also carrying a 10-year age gap between the duo. Things, however, appear to have soured over the nearly decade-long marriage.

A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin and Urmila first met each other at designer Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding in 2014. As a matter of fact, Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate nuptials when the duo took the plunge in 2016. Urmila and Mohsin had a paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple, followed by a Nikah.

Urmila started her career as a child artiste and worked in films such as Kalyug and Masoom before making her debut in a leading role with Narsimha in 1991. She is known for films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and Ek Hasina Thi.