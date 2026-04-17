Urvashi Dholakia slams ‘midnight horror’ construction at TMKOC producer Asit Modi's property: ‘Made life unbearable’

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia has raised serious concerns over ongoing late-night construction work in Mumbai’s Juhu area, calling it a “midnight horror” for residents and questioning the lack of action by authorities. Urvashi Dholakia calls for action against late-night construction in Juhu. (Instagram) The actor took to social media to share an open letter, highlighting the disturbance allegedly caused by construction at a property linked to Asit Kumar Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Along with videos, she wrote, “HORRORS OF CONSTRUCTION WORK IN JUHU CONTINUES. Now without permission they’ve blocked an entire road and no official has come for inspection or intervention.” (Also read: Urvashi Dholakia lashes out at trolls for questioning her love for stray dogs: ‘Go and do some good deed yourselves’ ) What Urvashi Dholakia alleges against Asit Kumar Modi Tagging Modi, she added, “You and your brother have made life unbearable and unlivable for us for your convenience. Your brother categorically claimed ‘kaam nahi rukega’… ok then. My posts will also not stop now!”

This is not the first time Urvashi has spoken out. A day earlier, on April 16, she shared another post raising objection over the situation. “For several days now, construction work has continued well beyond permissible hours, often late into the night. The constant noise from machinery, drilling, and movement of materials has made it extremely difficult for residents to rest, affecting sleep, health, and overall well-being,” she wrote. She further pointed out that such activities violate civic norms. “As per local regulations, construction in residential areas must follow designated timings. Unfortunately, these guidelines appear to be consistently overlooked. This is not just an inconvenience, it is a matter of basic living conditions,” she added, highlighting the impact on families, elderly residents, and working individuals.